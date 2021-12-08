Collaborating to help Institute raise more than £10,000 for charity

Team leader Karen Scott receives the collage from Richard Alderson joined by Brightside Young Adults, Chloe, Callum and Connor plus members of the Institute committee.

Ashington Veterans and Elders Institute has been working closely with Brightside Adult Services, also in Ashington, in recent months.

Service users have been regular visitors to the Institute’s community garden, working on a number of painting projects.

Since re-opening after lockdown, they have helped paint garden benches in a variety of vibrant colours as well as painting the shed.

They have also painted hundreds of petals for the Institute’s flowers projects.

The Institute has produced more than 2,000 wooden flowers to raise money for local NHS causes and for local SSAFA causes raising almost £10,000 so far thanks to Brightside’s support.

Keith Green, Institute secretary, said: “Trustees at the institute wanted to broaden our offer and to get more organisations to work with us.

"As well as Brightside Adult Services, we've got involvement from Earth Balance at Bomarsund, Men In Sheds at Hirst Park Ashington, Barchester Care Homes and The Women's Institute.

“We were so impressed with Brightside’s contribution, their manner and the quality of their work that we put on a thank you barbecue for the group in late summer, and now we've showcased their achievements with us by displaying an A1 sized photo collage of them in action in our public area, for all of our members and visitors to see.

“We actually produced two identical framed collages so the institute could donate a second one to Brightside for them to display in their premises.

“They are a very popular group with the rest of the membership, and are now recognised whenever they come along.

“Karen and Dawn have been our main contacts and they have been excellent in arranging their sessions with us, seeing that any deadlines we had were always met, and even ensuring everything was clean and tidy every time they worked in the garden.

“We hope this relationship continues well into the future, and we already have plans for them to start painting again in the spring.