Colourful carnival returning to Blyth town centre

Blyth Town Carnival is returning in 2021. A display from a previous parade held in the town.

The centre of Blyth will come to life on Sunday, September 12, with the return of the Blyth Town Carnival 2021, a celebration of new beginnings and an abundance of colour.

Proceedings kick off with a procession through the town starting at noon from the police station on Quay Road and progressing to the Market Place by the Keel Row shopping centre down Waterloo Road.

Once at the Market Place, the parade will be met with Blyth’s Got Talent and a host of live entertainment from 12.30pm through to 5.30pm.

Organiser Lyn Horton, from charity Leading Link, said: “The community in Blyth have been fantastic at getting behind this project yet again and everyone has rallied to make sure it happens.

"We have everything from caterpillars, butterflies, and flowers through to unicorns and magic.”

Local groups, schools and businesses are also taking stalls in the Market Place where local organisations will get the chance to promote what they do and the opportunities that are out there for the Blyth community.

In addition, each stall will be offering free short activities for children and their families from creative art, face painting to life saving techniques.

Children can collect stamps for a prize at the end and, if they are a member of Children’s University, they can also collect stamps for their CU passport too.

True to form with Leading Link, their young leaders will be present to gain new organisational skills as well as helping where needed.

The event has been funded by Blyth Town Council and organised by Leading Link to restart the Children’s University initiative in the Blyth area which has been sponsored by Draeger UK for the fourth year running.

Lyn added: “The ethos behind the Children’s University is that children can only aspire to what they know exists, so this is the children and their families chance to see what is going on in their local community and have a go at new activities”.