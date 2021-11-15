Residents and dignitaries at the Remembrance Service in Newsham on Saturday.

Community comes together to mark Remembrance service in Newsham

Those who have lost their lives defending their country were honoured at a special service.

By David Sedgwick
Monday, 15th November 2021, 2:14 pm

A Remembrance service was held at the war memorial in Newsham, Blyth, on Saturday.

Blyth Valley MP Ian Levy, representatives from Blyth Town Council and Northumbria Police, serving Armed Forces personnel and veterans were among those who laid poppy wreaths during the service.

1. Newsham Remembrance

Attendees at the Remembrance Service held in Newsham, Blyth, on Saturday.

Photo: Submitted

2. Newsham Remembrance

Blyth Valley MP Ian Levy lays a wreath at the war memorial in Newsham.

Photo: Submitted

3. Newsham Remembrance

Cllr Margaret Richardson, Mayor of Blyth Town Council, lays a wreath at the memorial in Newsham.

Photo: Submitted

4. Newsham Remembrance

A youngster pays respect at the Remembrance Service in Newsham.

Photo: Submitted

CommunityBlythBlyth ValleyArmed ForcesNorthumbria Police
