Community comes together to mark Remembrance service in Newsham

A Remembrance service was held at the war memorial in Newsham, Blyth, on Saturday.
Blyth Valley MP Ian Levy, representatives from Blyth Town Council and Northumbria Police, serving Armed Forces personnel and veterans were among those who laid poppy wreaths during the service.
1. Newsham Remembrance
Attendees at the Remembrance Service held in Newsham, Blyth, on Saturday.
Photo: Submitted
2. Newsham Remembrance
Blyth Valley MP Ian Levy lays a wreath at the war memorial in Newsham.
Photo: Submitted
3. Newsham Remembrance
Cllr Margaret Richardson, Mayor of Blyth Town Council, lays a wreath at the memorial in Newsham.
Photo: Submitted
4. Newsham Remembrance
A youngster pays respect at the Remembrance Service in Newsham.
Photo: Submitted