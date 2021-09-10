Community effort to try to find missing dog Flossie

Flossie.

The Flossie is Missing from Blyth Facebook page says the following: ‘This group was formed to help find Maddie a lost puppy. She was found, but sadly Flossie went missing from the same place.

‘Flossie is a three-year-old Border Terrier cross. She went into a bush on the dunes at Ranch Links and has not been seen since on Thursday 2nd September, about 2.30pm.’

Nick Keeley said he and his partner Gillian adopted Flossie via the Dogs Trust charity a year ago today. She was quite thin and it took a little while to restore her confidence, but before she went missing she was “a happy and healthy dog”.

He added: “The place where Flossie disappeared had a big area of rabbit holes.