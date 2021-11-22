Company kicks off junior football sponsorship deal

RWO has sponsored Wideopen FC Wolves U13s.

Wideopen FC Wolves UK junior football team and North East engineers RWO have kicked-off a sponsorship deal to provide the squad with some new playing kit.

The ambitious team, who play in the Northumberland Football League, will now take to the pitch for the rest of the 2021/22 season with the RWO logo on the front of their football shirts.

It is the first commercial tie-up for RWO with a local football team and sees the Seaton Burn-based firm offer its backing to the youngsters with some much-needed help and support.

A spokesperson for Wideopen FC said the club was ‘delighted’ to have the company on board.

And they added: “We are very grateful to RWO and we can’t overstate how important relationships like this are to the success of the club.

"We’re delighted to have a strong local brand feature support the club like this and look forward to watching the partnership blossom through what we hope will be a successful season.”

RWO provides civil and structural engineering services to a variety of sectors across the North East and also nationally.

Company director Reece Kesson said: “We’re pleased to join forces with Wideopen juniors and to help them out in this instance.