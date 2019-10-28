Countdown is on to 'out of this world' fireworks in Blyth

Blyth’s annual firework display is on Saturday with a space theme.

The countdown has begun to the annual free display which this year will celebrate the 50th anniversary of man on the moon by having a space travel theme with plenty of atmosphere.

The event, one of Northumberland’s largest firework festivals, is hosted by Blyth Town Council and will take place on Saturday at Mermaid Car Park at Blyth beach.

As well as a tremendous firework display, street theatre and other entertainment will be provided from 4pm.

Metro Radio, a fun fair and catering facilities will also be on hand to ensure that the public get a Fireworks Festival to remember.

A space themed fancy dress competition will also take place with spot prizes for those taking part in the intergalactic fun.

The fireworks will start at 7pm.

Blyth Town Council’s Mayor, Coun Warren Taylor said: “The festival will have a space theme and obviously there will plenty of rockets and a few surprises too.

“Our festival is free to the public and safe to attend. This really is the best way to enjoy fireworks in a safe environment and I look forward to seeing everyone on the night.”

Arriva are providing a ‘Park and Ride Service’ on the day. A £2 ticket ensures unlimited travel on Arriva buses in Blyth after 4pm on Saturday, while families of up to three children and two adults, can take advantage of a family ticket for £5.

There will be no on-site parking.