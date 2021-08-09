Crafting fun to keep children entertained in the holidays

toucanBox has teamed up with Barnardo's to offer craft activity boxes to children over the summer holidays.

toucanBox has partnered with children’s charity Barnardo’s to gift a free crafting and activity box every time a new subscription is made via www.toucanbox.com

Barnardo’s will distribute the craft boxes across 60 Barnardo’s services and children’s centres in the UK, including 260 boxes at Blyth Valley Children's Centres, NE24 5AQ.

Virginie Charles-Dear, founder of toucanBox, said: “As we embark on another break in education, following such a disruptive time in the 2020-21 school year, its imperative children are entertained with enriching activity.

“We trialled this activity during the recent Easter holiday period, and it proved very welcome for all those receiving our packs.

"Partnering with Barnardo’s, a charity that provides a range of services to help and support vulnerable families was an absolute for our team and we’re delighted that the Easter trial has led to our being able to donate a further 8,000 of our crafts in additional areas around the UK.

"toucanBox was created with a vision to unleash children’s creativity and to inspire fun through learning.”

Barnardo’s Assistant Director of Fundraising, Paddy Griffiths, said: “Barnardo’s is really pleased to be working with toucanBox to help keep children entertained over the holidays. Having access to a variety of play activities is crucial to children’s development, happiness and well-being.

"This is more important than ever as families adjust to restrictions during the pandemic.