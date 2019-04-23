Cramlington business drives off with top award

A transport and storage company has driven off with a top award.

Cramlington-based Moody Logistics secured a shock win at the Pall-Ex annual awards in Nottingham.

The company won the Staples Award for Delivery Excellence from Staples, one of Pall-Ex’s biggest customers. The award was based on the company’s performance over an eight-week period in the run up to Christmas.

Kevin Lewis, supply chain director UK and Ireland at Staples Solutions, said: “Staples was keen to not pick a depot that did one great thing, but to recognise a depot that does great things consistently.

“Furthermore, we wanted to take into account improvement. We were keen not just to select ‘the best from a pure, cold statistical standpoint.

“This is because we value improvement as much as we do absolute performance.

“It is not what you do, but how you do it that makes the difference for our customers.”

Caroline Moody, managing director of Moody Logistics, said: “This award is testament to the hard work and commitment of everybody at Moody Logistics.

“We are delighted to have won this award, knowing we’ve delivered an excellent service both for and on behalf of Staples, which our customers value.”

Established in 1947, Moody Logistics provides pallet delivery, contract logistics, general haulage and container delivery across the UK.

It is one of the founding depots within the Pall-Ex network, which has access to 90 locations across the country.