Cramlington care home gets top marks in survey

Staff at a Cramlington care home are celebrating after receiving top marks in a national survey.

A nationwide survey of care home residents saw 100 per cent of those polled at RMBI Home Scarbrough Court saying they were satisfied with the overall standard of care.

RMBI Home Scarbrough Court, in Cramlington. Picture by Derek Pelling.

Amongst the findings, 97 per cent of residents said staff treat them with kindness, dignity and respect, and all said the home is a safe and secure place to live.

All residents polled said they can have visitors when they want.

Sam Buxton, manager at Scarbrough Court, said: “The survey results provide us with invaluable feedback.

“We’re constantly seeking new ways of providing excellent care for our residents and the best possible service to their loved ones.

“Their insight helps us to tailor our support to meet our residents’ individual needs and we’re proud to have received such positive feedback.”

The Your Care Rating survey is the UK’s largest survey of care home residents, families and their friends, capturing the views of more than 18,000 participants across a total of 20 care home providers.

It aims to give care home residents a voice by giving their views through an independent survey.

It also helps care providers to see which areas they are performing well in and where they can make improvements.

Scarbrough Court is run by RMBI Care Co.

To view the home’s full results visit www.yourcarerating.org