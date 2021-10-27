Cramlington knitters come together to make poppies for Remembrance Services

John Bell, from Cramlington Royal British Legion, with some members from the local Knit and Knatter group.

Over the past few months, the group’s members have been producing poppies of various shapes and sizes and these are now being distributed to various organisations around the town to use in their displays.

Among those to receive donations from the group has been John Bell, from Cramlington Royal British Legion, who was delighted to accept some to create a display when they start selling poppies in Manor Walks.

The knitted emblems have also been given to St Nicholas’ Church, the Church of the Nazarene, the Community Hub, Cramlington Kids Club, Northumberlandia, Bright Red Blood Cancer charity and community centres at Mayfield, Beaconhill and East Hartford.

As well as the traditional red poppy the group has also produced purple poppies to remember animals that have been victims of war and white poppies to symbolise peace.

Cramlington Town Council’s Community and Youth Manager Maggie Martin has been distributing the poppies across town and was delighted by the efforts of the group.

She said: “The people in the Knit and Knatter group are fantastic.

"They are doing something they love – the knitting, they are having fun – the nattering, and they are also doing something for the benefit of others by creating all these poppies that will be seen across the town to help mark Remembrance.