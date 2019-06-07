Cramlington paradmedic joins air ambulance

An award-winning paramedic who has helped saved hundreds of lives is reaching new heights in his career.

Steve Miles, from Cramlington, has been signed on as an aircrew paramedic at the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS).

Paramedic Steve Miles who has joined the Great North Air Ambulance Service.

Steve was a senior paramedic at the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) after joining as a trainee advanced technician in 2003, before joining GNAAS.

In 2017 he won the Emergency Care award at NEAS’ Beyond the Call of Duty Awards.

Before joining GNAAS, Steve had worked alongside the service on several occasions.

In 2016, he and Dr Jonathan ‘Doogie’ Howes, who also works at GNAAS, went to the aid of teenager Leighton Alexander who had fallen from a cliff edge at Cullercoats Bay and landed on concrete sea defences.

Working alongside GNAAS doctor Chris Smith and paramedic Jamie Walsh, they treated Leighton before he was airlifted to hospital. The case was featured in an episode of BBC Close Calls: On Camera.

In January 2017, Steve was dispatched to the home of Jan Lepkowski, a young boy who had fallen in a pond.

He worked with the critical care team at GNAAS to save Jan’s life, before the child was transported to hospital for lifesaving surgery. In December 2017, Steve was reunited with Jan and his family live on ITV’s This Morning programme.

Most recently, he was involved in the rescue of 13-year-old Kacper Krauze, of Appleby, who survived after being submerged for around 25 minutes in the river.

Steve said: “Over recent years I have gained significant experience in dealing with serious cases involving critically unwell patients, and also working with doctors in the pre-hospital environment, as part of my role with the ambulance service.

“I have a great interest in critical care and my continuing desire to improve my knowledge and skills even further to help those in need in our region led me to apply to join the GNAAS team.

“The job has been different in many ways to my previous paramedic roles. Being part of a small team means that there is always lots to do and there has been lots to learn. The training has been intense, as it needs to be, combining critical care and aviation skills.

“Every member of the GNAAS team has been supportive and made it enjoyable, as well as very interesting.”

He added: “It’s great being able to deliver expert critical care to the most seriously ill and injured patients in our region, knowing that it’s possible to make a difference when a member of the public is having their worst day.

“It’s a fantastic place to work, I look forward to coming to work each shift and I’m proud to be part of the GNAAS team.”

GNAAS relies on donations to survive. Last year alone, it needed to raise £5.2m to keep flying. To help, visit www.gnaas.co.uk