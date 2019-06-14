Cramlington pupil in BBC Radio 2's 500 Words final

Talented nine-year-old Niamh Gorham rubbed shoulders with royalty after reaching the final of a BBC writing competition.

Niamh's story Monopoly was one of 50 finalists from hundreds of thousands of entries for Radio 2’s 500 Words contest, started by TV and radio personality Chris Evans.

The Cramlington Village Primary School Year 4 pupil and her family were invited to Windsor Castle for a celebration attended by HRH the Duchess of Cornwall.

Headteacher Debbie Wylie said: “I’m so proud of Niamh’s entry.

“The sophistication and composition of her fantastic story left me almost speechless.

“Her regular story-writing in class is phenomenal, and she uses her somewhat wild imagination to create twists and turns in her stories that you would least expect from someone her age.

“She’s a model pupil, takes on board all our teaching and applies it directly to her work.”

Prizes for age category winners included their own height in books, as well as books for their school.

Niamh’s mum Sam said: “Niamh has really done herself proud and as a family we are absolutely over the moon and can’t stop smiling.

“Credit must be given to the Cramlington Village Primary School team for their constant encouragement and always being so positive in developing each child’s individual talent.

“For Niamh, it’s her creativity and imagination that makes her so unique.”