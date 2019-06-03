Cramlington school’s tree-mendous success

Children are celebrating a tree-mendous achievement and recognition.

Pupils at Eastlea Primary School in Cramlington have been awarded a Bronze award from the Woodland Trust due to the success of their Woodland Walk Club and passion towards the environment.

The club was set up as some pupils were not joining any traditional sports clubs, with the club allowing children to exercise whilst appreciating the local school area and the wildlife and plants within it.

Mrs Scott, a teaching assistant who set up the woodland club, said: “The woodland walk was set up to encourage all children to participate in an outdoor activity while learning more about the environment and nature.”

It started last year with 30 children from different years attending and has proved extremely popular, with three children from Year 6 helping her to run it.

Jospeh Murray, Year 6 pupil, said: “I enjoy helping Mrs Scott and seeing children taking part in the activities and learning about nature whilst exercising their mind and body.”

The club started as just a walk in the school grounds, but now the children are involved in a range of different activities, including identifying different species of plants and animals, tree dressing, wildlife photography and even planting trees.

The children invited Anita Foster in from the Woodland Trust to take an assembly about trees and the woodlands, and she was amazed at the knowledge and enthusiasm of the whole school.

The children are now working towards the silver award and looking forward to the delivery of their tree saplings from the Woodland Trust.