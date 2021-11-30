Cramlington station footbridge to undergo major revamp

Network Rail is to carry out major revamp to Cramlington station footbridge.

Staff from Network Rail started the project last week which will see the footbridge taken off-site for inspection.

Tthe footbridge will be grit-blasted to remove rust and old paint before the team carry out any repairs which are needed and repaint the footbridge.

The footbridge will then be put back into place at Cramlington railway station and new handrails and stair treads will be installed.

Work to improve drainage on the bridge will also take place.

Officials say the work, which is an investment of £590,000, will make using the footbridge a much nicer experience for passengers, as well as making sure that the structure remains reliable, fit for purpose and in good condition for years to come.

To allow the work to take place safely, the footbridge will be closed from Wednesday, December 1, until the project completes in late-March 2022.

Network Rail and Northern are working together to minimise any impact which this work has.

During the improvements, access to both platforms at the station will be maintained via pedestrian access ramps and this diversion route will be clearly signposted while the work will not impact on train services.

Sarah Reid, route director for Network Rail’s East Coast route, said: “This is a much-needed project which will help to future proof Cramlington railway station and create a nicer environment for everyone who uses the station.

“This work does require the footbridge to be closed for over three months and we are sorry for any inconvenience which this causes.

"We are working closely with Northern to make sure that passengers can still move around the station easily and we’d like to thank all those using Cramlington station during this time for their patience.”

Kerry Peters, regional director at Northern said: “This vital work being carried out by Network Rail will improve the footbridge at Cramlington railway station.