Cramlington students create poetry book for charity

Talented young writers are using their skills to raise money for a cause close to their hearts.
More than 20 students at Cramlington Learning Village spent months perfecting their poetry and prose during lunchtime club, The Write Lunch.
And the result is a book of their work, named after the club, which the pupils, aged between 11 and 16, have paid to be printed.
Proceedswill go to a charity set up by a former student with a rare form of cancer.
Jessica Robson died five years ago, shortly after her 18th birthday.
Despite her illness, Jessica collected more than £25,000 to support other young people affected by cancer. Her family has continued her work and Jessica’s Sarcoma Awareness has now raised around £200,000.
Dave Paterson, who taught Jessica, said: “She was a truly remarkable student. She never complained even when she was so poorly. She had a smile from ear to ear.”
The book’s cover was created by 13-year-old Ryan Law, who also provided three poems.
Amy Langdown, 16, who edited the book, said: “I’m really proud of it. It looks amazing.”
The writing club was set up by English teachers Jamie Thom and Beth Scott.
Mr Thom said: “It’s a privilege to have been involved in The Write Lunch. The writing’s absolutely terrific.”
The Write Lunch is available from Cramlington Learning Village for £5. Proceeds will go towards fulfilling Jessica’s dream of building a lodge to provide breaks for children and young people, affected by illness, and their families.