Cramlington students create poetry book for charity

Talented young writers are using their skills to raise money for a cause close to their hearts.

More than 20 students at Cramlington Learning Village spent months perfecting their poetry and prose during lunchtime club, The Write Lunch.

The Write Lunch featured work by students Grace and Kaitlyn.

And the result is a book of their work, named after the club, which the pupils, aged between 11 and 16, have paid to be printed.

Proceedswill go to a charity set up by a former student with a rare form of cancer.

Jessica Robson died five years ago, shortly after her 18th birthday.

Despite her illness, Jessica collected more than £25,000 to support other young people affected by cancer. Her family has continued her work and Jessica’s Sarcoma Awareness has now raised around £200,000.

Dave Paterson, who taught Jessica, said: “She was a truly remarkable student. She never complained even when she was so poorly. She had a smile from ear to ear.”

The book’s cover was created by 13-year-old Ryan Law, who also provided three poems.

Amy Langdown, 16, who edited the book, said: “I’m really proud of it. It looks amazing.”

The writing club was set up by English teachers Jamie Thom and Beth Scott.

Mr Thom said: “It’s a privilege to have been involved in The Write Lunch. The writing’s absolutely terrific.”

The Write Lunch is available from Cramlington Learning Village for £5. Proceeds will go towards fulfilling Jessica’s dream of building a lodge to provide breaks for children and young people, affected by illness, and their families.