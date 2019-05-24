Creating lasting memories as part of Northumberland Day

Young and old have been ensuring Northumberland’s past and heritage are not forgotten.

Schools and care homes in the county have been taking part in events in the run up to Northumberland Day.

Among them, they have been creating Matchbox Memories as part of the Big Northumberland Day Memory Bank, helping organisers collect as many memories relating to life in Northumberland as possible.

Some of the stories and memories already collected are available at www.northumberlandday.co.uk as well as more information on the day.

Year 4 and 6 pupils at Newsham Primary School in Blyth have been working on their matchbox activities.

The school won Northumberland Day’s first Jill Bradbury Award for Most Inspiring School Northumbie award back in 2017, with the event helping give children a sense of place in their county and teaching them about things they did not know about Northumberland.

Organiser Jane Hunt, of Catapult PR, said: “Northumberland Day is about people getting involved because they want to celebrate, are proud to do so, and recognise that a strong community is the foundation of quality of life.

“Those who have taken part over the past two years will tell you that it is enormous fun, richly rewarding and truly memorable.

“Last year’s social media posts by Northumbrians led to responses from Northumbrians in exile, stating how jealous they were not to be in the county. That says it all.

“We shall be creating many more memories this year, but also banking memories through our Big Northumberland Day Memory Bank initiative, giving our community celebrations new depth and meaning.”

Details of Northumberland Day are at www.northumberlandday.co.uk and event information can be submitted to 2019@northumberlandday.co.uk

