Crews have an egg-cellent time as judges

Fire crews from Cramlington checked out some cracking new head gear at a sheltered housing scheme.

They were invited to Belford Court in Blyth to judge Easter bonnets made by some of the tenants.

Fire officer Paul Hedley was head judge of the bonnets, made by tenants at Anchor Hanover Group’s retirement property in Devonworth Place.

An Easter egg was presented to the winning tenant.

Belford Court manager Tracey Halliday said: “They organised the Easter bonnet making as something different for the tenants to take part in and got together every Thursday for two weeks to chat and design.

“We haven’t made these bonnets before, but due to the tenants having so much fun we are going to do it again next year.

“Events such as this promote social interaction between tenants in a happy and fun environment and enable them to be creative, as well as having the benefit of keeping their hands and minds active.

“We had the fire brigade coming along to the scheme to give a fire safety talk and give advice about staying safe and thought it was an opportunity to have some fun and get Paul to judge the bonnets.”