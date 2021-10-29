Crowds flocking to see spook-tacular Halloween display

The skeleton crew on the pirate ship created for his Halloween display by Alan Dewar.

In what has become a tradition, crowds are again flocking to the display created by Alan Dewar at his home in Bebside.

This year’s theme features a skeleton crew on board a pirate ship which took Alan a month to put together.

Families have been descending in their numbers to see the display, which has also caught the attention of taxi drivers, bus drivers and even police officers.

The Halloween inspired pirate ship created by Alan Dewar at his home in Bebside.

It has even proved a hit online from as far afield as America and Australia.

Alan, who came up with the idea while visiting his daughter in Coldstream and seeing someone building a full-scale galleon replica, said: “We love doing these.

"I wanted to make it look realistic.

"I’ve never seen so many people come and see it, we’ve had waves and waves of people coming to look at it and take pictures.

"I never thought it would have taken off like this. Everyone loves it.

"I love it when kids come out dressed up as pirates to have their picture taken with it."

A fundraising page has been set up to raise money for the charity When You Wish Upon a Star, with nearly £1,000 donated so far.

To make a donation visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/julie-collop1

Alan, a plumber by trade, thinks up the design in his head and has already started planning next year’s display featuring the skeletons again which he hopes will be bigger and better again.