Stars of ITV's 'Vera' have been spotted filming in Blyth.

Crowds watch on as Vera filming takes place in Blyth

Filming for the latest series of ‘Vera’ took place in Blyth on Monday morning.

By David Sedgwick
Monday, 6th September 2021, 2:20 pm

Leading stars of the ITV series Brenda Blethyn, who plays DCI Vera Stanhope, and Kenny Doughty, plays DS Aiden Healy, were joined by Vera’s trusty Land Rover for the scenes.

Residents and fans watched on as filming took place.

‘Vera’ continues on ITV1 on Sundays at 8pm.

Brenda Blethyn has been filming scenes for 'Vera' in Blyth.

Brenda Blethyn on set for 'Vera' in Blyth.

Brenda Blethyn with 'Vera' co-star Kenny Doughty, who plays DS Aiden Healy.

Filming for the new series of 'Vera' took place in Blyth.

