Delight for Ashington students receiving their GCSE results

Students at Ashington Academy have been celebrating their GCSE results.

There were plenty of happy faces as students opened the envelopes containing their results.

After a disrupted year due to the pandemic, results were based on assessments by teachers and coursework completed.

Among the top performers were James Tilley who received nine grade 9s; Rohan Dodds-Crouth, who got eight grade 9s and one grade 8; Daniel Lockey, who received six grade 9s, two grade 8s and a distinction.

Lilly Scott received three grade 9s, four grade 8s, one grade 7, one Distinction; Ella Lillico achieved three grade 9s, five grade 8s, one grade 7; Abby Thompson, got two grade 9s, four grade 8s, two grade 7s, and one Distinction.

Other successful students included Jack Ashurst with four grade 9s, one grade 8, four grade 7s; Neve Beattie achieved six grade 9s, and three grade 7s; Jack Fender, secured five grade 9s, one grade 8, and three grade 7s; while Daniel Hetherington received four grade 9s, one grade 8, three grade 7s, and one Distinction*.

Headteacher Yvonne Weston said: "We are delighted to welcome our Year 11 students back to the academy today and celebrate with them as they receive their very well-deserved GCSE grades.

"Staff and students have worked tirelessly in the face of every challenge this year and as a result we have seen some outstanding results today.

"We are very proud of our Year 11 students who have shown huge amounts of resilience and determination throughout their time with us.

"We wish them all the luck in the world as they begin their next chapter and we are very happy that so many of them are joining us at NE6 for Sixth Form to build on their GCSE success."

Toni Spoors, Executive Headteacher at Ashington Academy and Deputy CEO of the school's sponsor, the North East Learning Trust, added: "We are exceptionally proud of our Year 11 cohort as they collect their very well-deserved results after a challenging couple of years.