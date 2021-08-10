Delight for students at Seaton Delaval school as they collect A-Level results

Pupils at Astley Community High School celebrate their A-Level results.

Among those celebrating were Tyler Scowen who gained A’s in French and Mathematics and a Distinction Star in Business Studies.

Tyler is going on to Newcastle University to study Business Accounting and Finance on the Flying Start Degree Programme with Price Waterhouse Coopers.

Ryan Hogarth achieved A's in Mathematics and Physics and a Distinction Star in Business Studies, securing a place at Newcastle University to read Mechanical Engineering with Mechatronics.

Jack Law gained B in Psychology and Distinction Stars in Business and IT securing a Degree Apprenticeship in Quantity Surveying with Shaw Construction Management.

Brooke Wilkie achieved A's in French and Chemistry and A* in Mathematics, securing a place at Newcastle University to read Pharmacology.

Frances Fletcher achieved A* in A-Level Art and Distinction Stars in PE and Health and Social Care gaining a place at the University of Sunderland to study a Foundation Diploma in Art, Design and Media Practice.

Abbie Larmouth and Charlotte Barnes gained Distinction Star Awards in Business Studies, Health and Social Care and Travel and Tourism. Abbie has gone onto an apprenticeship with Hays Travel and Charlotte is going to Northumbria University to study Tourism and Events Management.

Jermaine Armstrong, Ellie Hartgrove and Arthur Gibbons are going on to study Law at university.

Executive Headteacher, John Barnes said: “I am amazed at these results.

"These young people have had to deal with so much over the last two years.

"That they have done so well is testament to just what a fabulous cohort of young people they are.

"Not only have they worked very hard in very trying circumstances but the outstanding staff at Astley Community High School have supported them to get these fabulous results.

"Everyone should be justifiably proud of what they have achieved and I wish every single young person all the very best for their future."

Head of Sixth Form, Adam Ironside said: “It has been yet another challenging year for our Sixth Form students but I am so proud of how they have risen to the challenge.

"The students have achieved some fantastic results having performed brilliantly in the many assessments they have undertaken towards the end of the year.

"Many of them will be going to universities around the country to study courses ranging from Nursing to Accounting and Finance.

"Many others have already secured high quality apprenticeships with companies and organisations such as Hays Travel and Audi.

"We are very proud of their achievements, and look forward to hearing about their future successes.”

Head of School, Graham Scott said: "The superb achievements of our Sixth Form students this year in particular has absolutely delighted me.

"They have had to put up with an awful lot over the last couple of years, but they have shown that despite continual interruptions to their education, they have still done fantastically well.

"I am most pleased by the students' positive attitude, great determination and support for each other through it all.

"Working together with the staff, everyone can be very proud of what they have accomplished.