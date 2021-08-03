Did you feel lonely during lockdown?

An organisation made up of older people who are no longer in employment is appealing for new members.

Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 11:56 am
The Cramlington branch of u3a meets at the Benedictine social club. Picture: Google

U3a meets in both Cramlington and Blyth and offers folk a chance to share leisure and educational activities.

The Cramlington branch meets at the Benedictine social club every second Friday morning in the month.

There is usually a speaker, refreshements and a chance to chat. Between the main meetings, several other groups with shared interests – for instance history, walking or the arts – meet regularly in various locations.

A spokeswoman said: “Mostly, the aim is just to have fun and forge friendships.”

For more details call 01670 737421 or go online at https://u3asites.org.uk/cramlington/welcome

