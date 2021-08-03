Did you feel lonely during lockdown?
An organisation made up of older people who are no longer in employment is appealing for new members.
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 11:56 am
U3a meets in both Cramlington and Blyth and offers folk a chance to share leisure and educational activities.
The Cramlington branch meets at the Benedictine social club every second Friday morning in the month.
There is usually a speaker, refreshements and a chance to chat. Between the main meetings, several other groups with shared interests – for instance history, walking or the arts – meet regularly in various locations.
A spokeswoman said: “Mostly, the aim is just to have fun and forge friendships.”
For more details call 01670 737421 or go online at https://u3asites.org.uk/cramlington/welcome