Did you feel lonely during lockdown?

The Cramlington branch of u3a meets at the Benedictine social club. Picture: Google

U3a meets in both Cramlington and Blyth and offers folk a chance to share leisure and educational activities.

The Cramlington branch meets at the Benedictine social club every second Friday morning in the month.

There is usually a speaker, refreshements and a chance to chat. Between the main meetings, several other groups with shared interests – for instance history, walking or the arts – meet regularly in various locations.

A spokeswoman said: “Mostly, the aim is just to have fun and forge friendships.”