Donations are flying in for Lions Club

Staff at a travel agents have been thanked for their fundraising endeavours.

Hays Travel, in Ashington, has been collecting foreign coins for the Lions Club of Morpeth, which are sent to a Lions UK central collection point and sold on to a specialist company.

The money the Lions raise supports ‘A Gift for Living’ – a charity founded within the Lions’ organisation.

In recognition of their support, Morpeth Lions President Richard Nash presented a Certificate of Appreciation to the team at Hays Travel.

He said: “Our organisation greatly appreciates your assistance and that of your clients over many years.”

“You can be assured that the contributions make a difference to the lives of those receiving treatment in the hospitals.”

Richard was assured that Hays Travel is happy to continue this assistance and wished the project continuing success.