Duchess of Northumberland among dignitaries at Ashington's Remembrance Service

The Service, in the Ashington Memorial Garden, was led by Reverend Chris Groocock, from the Holy Sepulchre Church with music provided by the Ashington Colliery Band and communal singing supported by the Ashington Music Society.

The service was attended by the Lord-Lieutenant, Her Grace the Duchess of Northumberland, Wansbeck MP Ian Lavery, the Civic Head of Ashington, Councillor Pauline Thompson and county and town councillors.

The Service was also attended by a number of the town’s scout groups and Ashington’s Mini Police Force from the James Knott Primary School.

Cllr Thompson said: "We are delighted at the number of people who joined us for the Service.

"The Ashington Memorial Garden provides an ideal setting for the Service and the large numbers demonstrate the genuine pride and respect the Ashington community has for members of our Armed Forces past and present.

"It was particularly pleasing to see young people from the town, including scout groups and the mini-police, attend at the event.”

A cascade of poppies, created by Ashington Women’s Institute, were placed in the Memorial Garden.

The traditional Remembrance Day Service also took place at the War Memorial at St Andrew’s Church, in Bothal. The Service was led by the Rev. John Park and was well attended. The Civic Head and Bothal ward councillors attended the service.

A Remembrance Service also took place at the war memorial in Newbiggin.

