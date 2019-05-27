Early morning call for RNLI volunteers to help drifting Blyth fishing coble

Volunteers from Newbiggin RNLI lifeboat station were called out early on Saturday morning to assist a drifting fishing vessel.

The UK Coastguard Humber Operation Centre received a distress call from a Blyth fishing coble, with two people on board, that had sustained engine failure.

Shortly afterwards at around 6.30am, Newbiggin RNLI’s Atlantic 85 lifeboat Richard Wake Burdon was launched from the beach with four volunteer crew on board.

The lifeboat headed to a position around three miles east of the station and located the casualty vessel. Once a tow was established, both vessels made their way to Blyth.

With assistance from the Blyth Coastguard Rescue Team, the fishing coble was safely secured in the harbour. The lifeboat then returned back to Newbiggin, where it was refuelled and made ready for service again.