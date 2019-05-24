Exercise class aims to help new mums

A new outdoor exercise class for postnatal mums and their babies starts in Newbiggin at the end of the month.

Buggy Fit, run by Active Northumberland, is designed for mums from six weeks after birth, or 12 weeks after a caesarean section.

Exercises include a brisk walk with the buggy and safe cardio and toning, designed to help women recover and regain fitness after pregnancy and childbirth.

The class will run on Fridays, between 10.30am and 11.30am, meeting at Newbiggin Leisure Centre before venturing down to the sea front. The first class will start on May 31.

There is also a class running at Blyth, which meets at the Dave Stephens Centre at the beach every Wednesday, from 10.30am to 11.30am.

Classes cost £2. There is no need to book, just turn up on the day in comfortable footwear and clothing, and take a drink too.

Jemma Halliday, wellness co-ordinator at Active Northumberland, said: “Finding the time to exercise with a new baby can be really tricky, but with Buggy Fit you bring your baby with you to be part of the exercise class.

“It’s also a great way to keep babies and toddlers entertained, but if they do need attention, you can take as much time out as you need.”

She added: “We’ve been running a class at Blyth. They are very relaxed and have proved great fun and really popular so during the warmer summer months we wanted to extend the class to other mums. All fitness levels are welcome, you just work at your own pace.”

Hollie, one of the mums who attends Blyth Buggy Fit, said: “Once I fell pregnant I knew my gym days would be over as I would never be able to get childcare at the time my classes were on and I missed it so much.

“Buggy Fit has given me a chance to get back into exercise and it is also a chance to do something for myself, but involve Eleanor as well. We love our Wednesday mornings.”

At the end of last year Active Northumberland was awarded a Sport England grant to help new mothers get active and to support local women who could be at risk from the effects of postnatal depression.

Active Northumberland is working with its partners to provide postnatal women with the opportunities, advice and encouragement they may need to get active and promote the many benefits that physical activity can bring, including a positive change in mental health.

Before taking part in this class, you must have had an ‘all clear’ six-week postnatal check and arrange a free abdominal check with one of the qualified instructors.

For more information contact Jemma on 01670 622178 or email jhalliday@activenorthumberland.org.uk