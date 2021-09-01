Exhibition by Ashington schoolchildren drawing to a close

Staff help set up the ‘[email protected]’ exhibition.

Created by students at Duke’s Secondary School in Ashington, the ‘[email protected]’ project tells the story of the pandemic; the different stages experienced and how these experiences have varied from person to person and place to place.

The whole school has been involved in aspects of the project, from taking part in activities during science lessons and tutor time to the physical construction of the exhibition itself.

Comprising three large art installations to visually represent the three scientific stages of the pandemic from its discovery back in December 2019 through to the present day and the rollout of the vaccine, the exhibition also features audio visual elements including sound recordings of students and contacts from around the world.

Children prepare their work at the ‘[email protected]’ exhibition.

Interactive activities on offer include real-life X-rays to show healthy lungs versus lungs infected by Covid-19, an experiment to demonstrate how the lateral flow test works and the specificity of the vaccine and a very special Covid-19 virus DNA model.

Dr Jodi Harrison, Academic Mentor at Duke’s Secondary School, said: “The students threw themselves into the challenge and worked incredibly hard to create something which is truly reflective of not just their own experience of coronavirus, but of the experience of our communities as a collective.”