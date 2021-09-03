Family's plea following devastating one punch assault

Gary Moffett (inset) was found guilty of causing GBH with intent following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

Graham Crawford was on a night out in Popworld, in Newcastle’s Bigg Market, in September 2018 when the doorman Gary Moffett refused him entry.

Moffett was then caught on CCTV, as well as seen by witnesses, striking the 41-year-old victim with a single blow to the head, rendering him unconscious.

His actions left the father-of-three from Dudley in an induced coma for six days, in hospital for two weeks, and sustain life-changing injuries.

Moffett was arrested shortly after and later charged with causing GBH with intent and on August 24, after maintaining his innocence during a two-day trial, was found guilty.

A victim impact statement read out in court, written by Mr Crawford’s wife Lindsay, detailed the extent of the injuries and how the harrowing incident had forever changed the family’s life.

It read: “On the evening of the assault I rang Graham and his phone was answered by a nurse who told me he was in intensive care. I was struck with fear, shock and absolute terror as to what had happened to him. That was the start of the worst days of my life.

“When Graham was more stable I was able to take the kids to go and see him more often. I could feel that I was broken inside.

“To think that someone in authority felt it acceptable to throw such a damaging punch knowing it could cause irreparable damage leaves me sick to my stomach and I don’t know how the man who did this can sleep at night.

“I have great feelings of foreboding and trepidation. Graham is now in a vulnerable state due to the actions of one man who I don’t think has shown any remorse.

"There was no need for him to have punched Graham in any circumstances. That punch has changed our family’s life forever.”

Speaking after the trial Detective Constable Mark Turnbull, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was a horrific incident which no family should ever have to go through.

“While we are pleased Graham has been recovering we know that his life has been significantly changed by this assault, as well the lives of his family.

“I would like to take this opportunity to praise those who witnessed this horrendous assault and not only administered first aid the scene, but remained committed throughout the entire court proceedings, appearing each time they were required.

"Without their help, it might have been difficult to secure a conviction.

“This case shows the devastation which can be caused by just one single punch, and we are grateful to Graham and his family for their bravery and for consenting to the release of the CCTV of the incident which serves as a stark reminder of what could happen when people lose their cool for just a spilt second.

“We do not condone violence in any form, especially from those who are trained to look after people and keep the peace in our streets and in licensed premises. We implore anyone who sees this, to think before you act.”