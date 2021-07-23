The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said it was publishing figures on death notifications it received from individual homes for the first time in a bid to be transparent, following earlier requests to share the data.

The figures cover a period from April 10, 2020, to March 31, 2021 – essentially, the first year of the outbreak.

The CQC has warned the number of death notifications alone should not be treated as a reliable indicator of quality or safety in individual homes.

Factors that could influence the number of deaths include rates of local community transmission, care home size and residents’ age and health and care needs, it said.

The figures include care home residents who died in any setting, not just their care home, including those who contracted Covid-19 in hospital after being admitted for a separate reason.

Homes are divided into three categories, according to the number of registered beds as of July 2021 – small (one to 10), medium (11 to 49) and large (50-plus).

1. Astor Court care home, East Cramlington There were 19 reported deaths due to Covid-19 at Astor Court care home, East Cramlington.

2. Woodhorn Park care home, Ashington There were 15 deaths reported due to Covid-19 at Woodhorn Park care home, Ashington.

3. Thomas Knight Care Home, Blyth There were 14 reported deaths due to Covid-19 at Thomas Knight Care Home, Blyth.

4. Scarbrough Court care home, Cramlington There were 13 reported deaths due to Covid-19 at Scarbrough Court care home, Cramlington.