Final homes available at popular Northumberland development

The final homes at Portland Wynd, in Blyth, are available.

Miller Homes is nearing the completion of its Portland Wynd development, on the western edge of Blyth.

The popular development is a short drive from the beach, close to local amenities and within easy reach of Newcastle.

The Government-backed Help to Buy scheme is available on specific plots of the Fairmont house type.

Designed for modern living, this two-bedroom home has an open plan kitchen and dining area with French doors providing lots of natural light and a view looking into the garden.

On the first floor, there is a spacious master bedroom and second bedroom as well as a family bathroom.

Aisling Ramshaw, sales director at Miller Homes North East, added: “The last two years of uncertainty has led to a big demand for our coastal developments with gardens and space for a home office, workspace or even a yoga studio.

"According to Rightmove, 28 per cent of homeowners are planning to move to the coast or countryside in the next 12 months so now is the time to secure a property before it is too late.

“People want to enjoy a lifestyle that is much more about getting outdoors and enjoying the beautiful countryside or unspoilt beaches we have here in the region.

"There is also a need to be located for connectivity to urban centres for ease of commute into the office if they need to, luckily our Portland Wynd development ticks all of these boxes and more.”