Find out more about foster care at a special event in Northumberland

Are you interested in finding out more about being a foster carer?

Northumberland County Council’s foster care team is running a special recruitment evening during Foster Care Fortnight.

The event will start at 5.15pm on Wednesday, May 22 at the Buffalo Community Centre in Blyth.

Foster Care Fortnight is the UK’s biggest national foster carer recruitment drive, and takes place this year between May 13-26.

The event in Blyth aims to show how the different types of paid foster care could suit prospective foster carers and their families.

Those attending will get the chance to see exclusive videos, be able to chat with foster carers about their experiences, and find out how they could help change the futures of fostered children.

Foster carer Avril Pearson, who features in one of the new recruitment videos, said: “One of the main questions people ask is ‘how do I cope with children moving on?’

“I tell them, when you see a child either go back home, go into long term foster care, or be adopted, you know you have fulfilled a key role in supporting them when they need it.

“After that my next thought is ‘who can I support next?’ I love working with both children and families.”

Coun Wayne Daley, deputy leader and cabinet member for children’s services at Northumberland County Council, said: “The council currently supports over 155 foster families, but with close to 400 children in care, there is an urgent need for more people to come forward and join the team.

“You could make a real difference to the lives of children by offering them a stable home.

“We would love to hear from you, so come along to our event on 22nd May or call our team to have a chat about your options.”

To find out more or book a place call Caroline Matthews on 01670 626262 or book your place at www.northumberland.gov.uk/foster

In addition to recruitment events like this the council runs monthly drop in sessions and evening sessions take place throughout the year. Dates and details can be found on the Foster Care web pages above.