First call out for Blyth's new lifeboat

Blyth RNLI's new Atlantic 85 on its way to rescue two people near Newbiggin.

Volunteer crew at Blyth RNLI were called out just before 2.45pm on July 17 after two people were reported in difficulty near Sandy Bay Caravan Park.

The Atlantic 85 Patricia Southall, with four volunteer crew on board, found a small inflatable after a short search.

After taking the casualty onboard, the crew were told of a second person requiring assistance around 250 metres from their current location.

Once the second person was safely recovered from the water, the casualties were taken to the beach below Sandy Bay Caravan Park where they were handed over to Newbiggin Coastguard.

Helm Jordan Holmes said: “This was the first service call for our new Atlantic 85 lifeboat and it provided an opportunity to put our recent training into practice.