First residents move into new Blyth housing development

One of the new homes at the Woodgreen development in Blyth.

Construction work is progressing at Bellway North East’s 92 homes development at Woodgreen, off Plessey Road, next to Blyth Golf Club.

The development comprises a mix of two, three and four-bedroom houses, with 16 of the homes being provided as affordable housing for rent or shared ownership.

A total of 20 homes have been sold off plan since the development was launched earlier this year.

Emma Chesterton, Sales Director for Bellway North East, said: “When the first residents move in, it is always a landmark moment for a development.

"We have enjoyed welcoming our customers to their new homes at Woodgreen and we can really see a new community forming, even at this early stage.

“The homes have been designed and planned to meet the needs of a whole range of buyers.

"We will help some people to buy their first homes, others are moving up the ladder and some are looking to downsize.

"What unites them is their desire to live in a brand-new home which they can make their own in this fantastic location.

“Lifestyle has become increasingly important to homebuyers everywhere.

"At Woodgreen there are straightforward commuting options to Morpeth and Newcastle, and the draw of Blyth beach, which is a 10-minute drive, cannot be overstated.

“The adjacent golf course is another important attraction, and we anticipate our customers will support this important community facility.