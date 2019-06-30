Fitness group keen to help Cramlington food bank

Members of LBB - Boogie Bounce make a donation to Cramlington Food Bank.

LBB – Boogie Bounce has donated a range of items to Cramlington Food Bank.

Members of the group, which has a venue at AirBox Cramlington, decided to support the Food Bank to give something back to the community.

The food bank has moved to a building near the town’s former library, officially opening its new base last month.

Jill Martin organised the food drive with the help of Anne Burgess and those who attend the class.

One member said: “We are not only a exercise class, but think off ourselves as a community.”