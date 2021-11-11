Former miner and park keeper celebrates 101st birthday

Jacky and his wife celebrate his 101st birthday.

John Huntley, better known as Jackie, was joined by his wife, staff, relatives and friends at Station Court Care Home as he celebrated the landmark birthday.

Jackie, who said he had not been able to celebrate his birthday properly in six years, said it was wonderful to have all the family together.

From the age of 14, Jacky started working at Netherton Colliery before moving to Ashington Pit.

He attended night school which got him the job he loved, as the local park keeper for Wansbeck Council, tending the gardens in Ashington, Newbiggin and Bedlington.

The birthday boy said: “The secret to long life is keeping active! And having my lovely wife by my side.”

Ray Robson, General Manager, added: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable man as he reaches this amazing milestone.