Former miner and park keeper celebrates 101st birthday
Celebrations were in full swing at an Ashington care home as one of its residents turned 101 in style.
John Huntley, better known as Jackie, was joined by his wife, staff, relatives and friends at Station Court Care Home as he celebrated the landmark birthday.
Jackie, who said he had not been able to celebrate his birthday properly in six years, said it was wonderful to have all the family together.
From the age of 14, Jacky started working at Netherton Colliery before moving to Ashington Pit.
He attended night school which got him the job he loved, as the local park keeper for Wansbeck Council, tending the gardens in Ashington, Newbiggin and Bedlington.
The birthday boy said: “The secret to long life is keeping active! And having my lovely wife by my side.”
Ray Robson, General Manager, added: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable man as he reaches this amazing milestone.
"Jackie is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell.”