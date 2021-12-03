Foundation donates cheque for £849 to help foodbank

Wansbeck Foodbank receives a cheque for £849 from the Asda Foundation.

Asda Foundation presented a cheque for £849 to Wansbecl Foodbank Ashington to help support struggling families in the run up to and over Christmas.

The Asda store in Ashington donated the money following the latest Green Token Scheme, which also invited applications for grants up to £1,000.

In the latest scheme, Ashington Air Training corps received £500 while Newbiggin Girls Brigade and Riverdale Scout Group both received £200 each.

The three groups currently being voted for in the latest quarterly scheme are Womens Institute, Pegswood; Ashington Veterans and Elders Institute; and Carers Northumberland.

Asda Ashington have supported many other local groups with donations of food and raffle prizes.

BACMANS community hub in Lynemouth are currently awaiting to hear about their application for £1,000 to assist families in the surrounding areas.