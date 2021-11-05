From a wish to a whoosh for terminally ill cancer patient

Graham Thompson (centre) with members of the North East Super Car Club and the cars.

After a series of battles with cancer and periods of recovery, Graham Thompson sadly received the news in the summer that his condition was terminal and that he only had a limited amount of time left.

He set out to make the most of his time and drew up a bucket list to do some of the things he’d only dreamed about and start to make happy memories.

Among them was a ride in a Ferrari but unfortunately, following an appeal on social media one was not available on the day but instead two Lamborghinis, two Aston Martins and a Porsche turned up at his house.

Graham said: “I posted a request on Facebook as top of my list was to experience a ride in a Ferrari. That has always been my dream since I was a child. I didn’t think anyone would respond.

“I couldn’t believe it when I was contacted by The North East Super Car Club saying they would like to help make my dream come true.

"Although they couldn’t provide a Ferrari they arranged two Lamborghini’s, two Aston Martins and a Porsche.

"I was so overwhelmed when they all turned up at my home. I had such an amazing time with these lovely guys. I can’t thank them enough.”

George Heron, who owns an Aston Martin Vantage, was only too happy to help make Graham’s dream come true.

Together with Aly Worrall with his Porsche GT, Ryan McLeod and Hamid Sajadinia both with Lamborghinis and Phil Harrison with his Aston Martin DBS, the team gave Graham a day to remember.

George said: “It was a pleasure to help Graham with his dream day out. He got to ride in all five supercars and had a fantastic day cruising the roads in Northumberland.”

Spurred on by his experience, Graham is now looking to complete his bucket list which includes riding in a speed boat, wing walking and seeing his beloved Newcastle United win a trophy.