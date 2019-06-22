Funding boost for Northumberland charities

Julie Cordon, of Brainbox, receives £10,000 from Northumberland Freemasons.

The Northumberland Freemasons held an event at Cramlington Masonic Hall to present more than £36,000 to 28 charities and deserving projects.

The cash was awarded through the Richard Henry Holmes Benevolent Fund.

Representatives from organisations and charities who received £36,000 between them from Northumberland Freemasons.

Tritlington farmer Ian Craigs, Provincial Grand Master of Northumberland, said: “Nationally, we give millions of pounds to charity every year, but often the public don’t know about our charitable donations. We’re now encouraging charities to talk to us as we may be able to help them.

“Freemasonry has a terrific amount to offer and much of our work is helping to raise funds for deserving causes.”

The largest donation, of £10,000, went to Brainbox, which helps young people with acquired brain injuries. The charity was established by families with a child with such an injury.

Chief executive Julie Cordon said: "This most generous donation of £10,000 will make an enormous difference to the delivery of Brainbox services to our children living with acquired brain injuries and their families by our team of volunteers.”

It was a double celebration for Brainbox, which recently claimed The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service