Get your skates on for festive fun at Northumberland shopping centre

A skating rink will be at Manor Walks Shopping and Leisure throughout December.

A 32m x 15 m ice rink will take up residence outside Manor Walks Shopping & Leisure, in Cramlington, beside Concordia and Asda.

Organisers say it will deliver a magical festive experience for visitors, together with delicious German Bratwurst and warming hot chocolate.

The rink will operate daily from 11am to 9pm from December 2 to January 2, 2022, (closed only Christmas Day).

Manor Walks Centre Manager Nick Lambert, said: “We are really thrilled to be operating our first ever ice rink at Manor Walks during the Christmas period, which is the only rink in Northumberland.

“Wrapping up warmly to take pleasure in a fun hour on the ice is the perfect way for families and friends to enjoy fresh air, exercise and socialise – whether you are an accomplished skater or a novice!

"For our younger skaters we also have Polar Bear skating aids to lend a helping paw!

"Following your skate, you can enjoy a traditional German Bratwurst and hot chocolate along with the essential ingredients of marshmallows and cream!

“This exciting festive addition to the strong retail and leisure offer here at Manor Walks, including a wide variety of shops, popular restaurants, Vue Cinema and free parking, really puts the fairy on the top of the Christmas Tree for us!”

Ticket prices are for a one hour skate and includes skate hire.

They are:- Children (3-15 years) £6; Adults £9; and Skating Aids £5.

Booking advance online is advised via https://www.manorwalks.co.uk/news-events/events/festive-ice-rink/

Organisers say walk up tickets may be available on the day.

Manor Walks Shopping and Leisure is Cramlington's leading shopping destination with more than 100 retailers.