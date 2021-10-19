Halloween activities lined up for new mums in Northumberland

A Halloween Party is taking place at Ashington Leisure Centre as part of a host of spooky fun this October.

Over the week, new mums can join in the fun while taking some exercise and meeting other mums at the same time.

Active Northumberland’s Mams on the Move programme will be running Halloween themed sessions over the week where mams and babies are encouraged to dress up for the sessions.

There will be Halloween themed giveaways at their Mams with Prams (in Blyth) and MamaTone (in Morpeth), that will be taking place that week.

The sessions are designed specifically for mums from six weeks after birth (or 12 weeks after a caesarean section) and are a great way to get active after having a baby, meet other mums without the need for childcare as babies are welcome.

At Ashington Leisure Centre, there will be a Halloween Party on October 31, from 10am to noon.

It is a joint event with Little Movers and will be filled with fast-paced Halloween games, dances and songs. Officials say anyone who wants to dress up can, and there are prizes for the best Halloween costume.

When the babies are tired and ready to chill mums can take advantage of a fun spooky workout with 'Mams on the Move' indoor fitness class.

Mums can also join an online 'Pumpkin Workout' led by Molly one of the post-natal qualified instructors on the Mams on the Move Facebook Page at https://bit.ly/mamsonmoveFB