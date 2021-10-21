Halloween fun in Northumberland libraries this Half Term

Spooky events are being held in Northumberland Libraries for Halloween this Half Term.

Many Northumberland Libraries are once again offering Spooky Halloween Bags which families can collect, each bag includes a Halloween activity leaflet with instructions for some simple spooky crafts.

Supplies are limited so people are encouraged to ring their local library ahead to avoid disappointment.

There’s also a host of events happening at a number of libraries across the week.

On Wednesday, October 27, Morpeth Library is holding a Halloween craft session from 10.30am to 11.30am.

A Spooky Spiders Craft session is being held at Cramlington Library on Friday, October 29, between 11am and noon.