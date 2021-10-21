Halloween fun in Northumberland libraries this Half Term

Spooky goings-on are taking place in libraries to keep children entertained this October half term.

By David Sedgwick
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 7:00 am
Spooky events are being held in Northumberland Libraries for Halloween this Half Term.

Many Northumberland Libraries are once again offering Spooky Halloween Bags which families can collect, each bag includes a Halloween activity leaflet with instructions for some simple spooky crafts.

Supplies are limited so people are encouraged to ring their local library ahead to avoid disappointment.

There’s also a host of events happening at a number of libraries across the week.

On Wednesday, October 27, Morpeth Library is holding a Halloween craft session from 10.30am to 11.30am.

A Spooky Spiders Craft session is being held at Cramlington Library on Friday, October 29, between 11am and noon.

Booking is recommended, go to www.eventbrite.co.uk and search for “Northumberland Libraries”.

