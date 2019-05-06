Have your say on Bedlington schools proposals

Consultation is under way on a plan to extend the age ranges of two schools in Bedlington.

In response to a request from the governing bodies of Whitley Memorial Church of England First School and Bedlington West End First School, Northumberland County Council is carrying out a consultation on proposals for the two schools to become primary schools with effect from September 1, 2020.

Two public drop-in events have been arranged at the schools for this week as follows: Wednesday – 7pm to 8.30pm at Whitley Memorial CofE First School.

Thursday – 7pm to 8.30pm at Bedlington West End First School.

At the events, you will be able to speak to council officers and representatives of the schools about the proposals, and everyone is invited to attend.

The council is asking for views on the proposals and also whether there are any alternative proposals or suggestions that could be considered.

Everyone with an interest in the proposals is invited to respond to the consultation.

Full details and a range of additional information are available at www.northumberland.gov.uk/schoolconsultations

From this website, you can access the consultation document and complete the electronic questionnaire. Alternatively, you can download the consultation document and complete the questionnaire at the back of the document.

To request a paper copy of the consultation information, please email educationconsultation@northumberland.gov.uk or write to: The School Organisation Team, Children’s Services Group, County Hall, Morpeth, Northumberland, NE61 2EF.

The consultation closes at midnight on Wednesday, June 12.