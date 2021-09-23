Heartfelt gesture as teenager saves pocket money to donate hamper to Ashington care home

Laila presents the hamper to a member of staff at Woodhorn Park care home.

Woodhorn Park care home, in Ashington, received a lovely hamper from local teenager Laila.

Laila had walked past the home on a number of occasions over the past year, and decided to save her pocket money and put together the hamper herself to show her appreciation to staff for caring through this difficult year.

Woodhorn Park has built up excellent reputations within its local community, regularly holding events and activities for residents and surrounding neighbours.

Julie Bond, Senior General Manager at Woodhorn Park Care home, said: “We are always keen to develop links with the local community and we were humbled that Laila chose to reward our staff with such a wonderful gift.”