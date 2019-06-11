Help to promote Northumberland events

Event organisers in Northumberland can now promote their event free thanks to a website set up by the county council.

The Great Northumberland website – www.greatnortumberland.co.uk – was set up last year to promote the council’s summer programme of events in response to the Great Exhibition of the North.

Now the website has been transformed into a free portal for event organisers to submit and promote their events by filling in an easy to follow form, giving all the event information, including an image. Once approved it will appear on the site within minutes.

Events listed on the site will also have the chance of appearing in a weekly round-up, which is shared across the council’s social media channels.

Nigel Walsh, head of cultural services at the council, said: “We wanted to create a one-stop shop for event organisers to promote their events. It’s easy to use and, more importantly, free, and given the wide audience accessing the information it’s a great way of promoting their event.

“There are so many exciting events happening across Northumberland all year round and through this website we want to be able to share these with visitors and give them another reason to discover Northumberland this year.”

For more information go to www.greatnorthumberland.co.uk