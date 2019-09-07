Here are the best places to watch the Tour of Britain as it comes to the North East on Monday

Riders will start from the centre of Berwick-upon-Tweed, crossing the Grade I listed Berwick Bridge, before heading west along the Tweed Valley and onto Ford and Wooler.
The cyclists will then turn back towards the coast, including past Bamburgh, Alnwick and Warkworth castles, showcasing the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty through the worldwide television coverage.
After passing through Whitley Bay, Tynemouth, North Shields and Wallsend, the final kilometres will see the race heading alongside the banks of the River Tyne on the Quayside, before turning on to Grey Street for a spectacular uphill city centre finish.
Here’s our guide to the best places to watch it….
1. Berwick-upon-Tweed
A range of fun activities are being laid on in Berwick to celebrate the arrival of the prestigious OVO Energy Tour of Britain cycle race in the town.
Berwick is hosting the start of Stage 3 of the Tour on Monday 9th September which will see the world’s top riders set off from the Town Hall in Marygate at 11am.
Led by an advance party of school children from eight local schools, the cyclists will head down Hide Hill, along Bridge Street and across the Old Bridge before the race will start in full on the outskirts of the town.
Spectators will be able to soak up the atmosphere of this major sporting event from early morning as the team buses arrive on Walkergate.
The professional cyclists will then be heading to Marygate where they will be signing in on stage from 9.40am with local school children as their mascots.
As the race commences, fans will be able to watch live coverage of the race on the Quayside and take part in some fun, cycled themed activities including time trials, power challenges and smoothie bikes. There will also be a special market on the Quayside running throughout the day.
For cycling fans, a secure cycle storage facility is being provided in Church Street in the old ATS building.
Extra parking is being provided at Shielfield Park with a shuttle to bring people into town.
On Sunday 8th September, from 2pm members of the public will be able to watch live action of the end of the Stage 2 race which finishes in Kelso, on a big screen situated on the Parade Car Park.
There will also be a number of fun cycling activities on the Parade Car Park while just across the road the last day of the Berwick Food & Beer Festival will be running in the Barracks.
Photo: Helen Smith
2. Ford
The day's first King of the Mountains contest is at Ford Common. Riders are expected to tackle the climb around 11.43am, having passed through Etal and Ford village on the way. The Tour of Britain previously visited Ford in 2015.
Photo: Jane Coltman
3. Weetwood Bank, near Wooler
Riders will pass through Wooler before tackling heading east on their way back towards the coast, tackling Weetwood Bank on the way. They are expected arrive around 12:07pm in what will be the second King of the Mountains contest of the day.
Photo: Helen Cowans
4. Lyham Hill, Belford
Lyham Hill, on the B6349 west of Belford, will be the third King of the Mountains contest on Stage 3 of the Tour of Britain. Riders are scheduled to reach here at 12.27pm.
Photo: Peter Richardson
