Highlighting risks to young children

Parents are being warned of the dangers and risks that could lead to children getting injured.

Northumberland County Council and its partners have been highlighting the issues as part of National Child Safety Week.

This year’s week, which runs from Monday to Sunday, features the theme Family Life Today: Where’s The Risk?, highlighting the dangers facing families today and offering simple solutions to keep children safe.

Modern dangers include button batteries, which can kill when swallowed, washing capsules that can poison, and nappy sacks left lying around that can suffocate babies.

When out and about, dangers can include distractions caused by using devices when driving or even walking near busy roads.

Coun Veronica Jones, cabinet member for adult wellbeing and health, said: “Child Safety Week is a great initiative which helps educate parents to understand the risks and simple steps they can take to prevent accidents from happening.”

Yvonne Hush, from the council’s public health team, said: “High death rates and the largest number of emergency hospital admissions in the under fives are caused by choking, falls from furniture, and poisoning from medicines.”