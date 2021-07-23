HMS Blyth pays a visit to Blyth

HMS Blyth made a return to the town just after 9.30am today (Friday) ahead of a number of special events with local dignatries.

The minesweeper last made a visit to the town its named after in 2016.

It is believed to be the ship’s final visit

HMS Blyth is the second Royal Navy ship to bear the name. The previous Blyth was a Bangor-class minesweeper that was launched in 1940 and served in the Second World War.

The ship is crewed by 41 personnel, including ten mine warfare ratings and eight divers, along with officers, engineers and chefs. She has had 24 Commanding Officers over her 18 years of service.

Despite being a minesweeping vessel, HMS Blyth still packs a punch. She is fitted with a 30mm machine gun, two general purpose machine guns, three Mk44 miniguns and two .50 calibre heavy machine guns.

1. HMS Blyth HMS Blyth sails past the piers on its way into the Port of Blyth. Photo: John Tuttiett Buy photo

2. HMS Blyth HMS Blyth sailing into the port. Photo: John Tuttiett Buy photo

3. HMS Blyth Some of the people who watched the HMS Blyth arrive in Blyth. Photo: John Tuttiett Buy photo

4. HMS Blyth Crowds gather to welcome the HMS Blyth into Port. Photo: John Tuttiett Buy photo