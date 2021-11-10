Honouring those who lost their lives in war

Blyth & Wansbeck Submariners hold their Remembrance Service ahead of other services taking place in Northumberland.

Remembrance services and parades are taking place across south east Northumberland on Thursday, November 11, and Sunday, November 14.

Many of the Remembrance Day services take place outdoors where the risk of Covid transmission is reduced.

In accordance with national guidance, the council recommends that members of the public continue to wear face coverings in crowded and enclosed spaces.

Joannie Robertson (3) with mum Nichola buys a poppy from Blyth British Legion member Rick Young.

A service will take place on Thursday, November 11, at Cowpen Memorial at 11am.

The Mayor of Blyth will lay a wreath alongside Blyth Town councillors and Father Sion to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

A service of remembrance will take place on Sunday at Ridley Park Cenotaph, Blyth at 11am.

The parade will form up at 10.15am on Quay Road, marching at 10.35am to the Cenotaph via Ridley Avenue.

There will also be services on Saturday, November 13, at 11am at Newsham and on Sunday at 11am in Cowpen.

Ashington’s Remembrance Day Service will take place on Sunday in the Ashington Memorial Garden, on Kenilworth Road.

The service will commence at 10.50am and will be led by the Reverend Chris Groocock, supported by the Reverend Davey Falcus.

Officials say there will be no formal parade this year.

A Remembrance Day Service will also take place at the War Memorial outside St Andrew’s Church in Bothal Village, at 3pm, led by the Reverend John Park.

A service will take place at Bedlington War Memorial on Thursday, November 11.

Attendees are invited to gather for 10.45am where there will be a welcome by the Mayor of West Bedlington, Cllr Russ Wallace.

A two minutes silence will be held at 11am.

A Remembrance Service and Parade will take place on Sunday at Bedlington War Memorial, on Front Street, West Bedlington.

The parade will leave the Salvation Army, on Hartford Road, at 2.15pm arriving for the service at 2.30pm.

Plans are being finalised for a Service of Remembrance at Saint Nicholas’ Church, Cramlington, on Sunday, November 14.

The church service, which will be relayed outside via speakers, begins at 10am and will conclude at around 10.40am when proceedings will continue at the Cenotaph.

The ceremony there includes the laying of wreaths, a roll call of the fallen and a two-minute silence.

A short service of Remembrance will take place at the Colliery Memorial, Newbiggin, at 11am on Thursday, November 11.