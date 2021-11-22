Housebuilder's golf day helps raise thousands of pounds for charity

Bellway North East’s team at the Macdonald Linden Hall Golf and Country Club, fundraising for Cancer Research UK.

Around 50 staff members from Bellway North East took part in the event at Macdonald Linden Hall Golf and Country Club.

Tracey Brady, managing director of Bellway North East, said: “Cancer Research UK is Bellway’s national charity partner and it is always a pleasure to raise money for such a fantastic cause.

"We know the pandemic hit the charity’s finances hard so trying to raise some much-needed funds was the least we could do.

“Macdonald Linden Hall Golf and Country Club provided a beautiful setting for the event and it was a thoroughly enjoyable day for everyone who took part.

"The day was also a great chance to benefit from some quality team-bonding time and allowed us to reconnect away from the office.

“The lockdown saw many of us having to spend much more time inside our homes so the chance to get out and enjoy the great outdoors while supporting our chosen charity was one we were not going to miss.”

Rebecca Williamson, Cancer Research UK fundraising spokesperson said: “Bellway has made a huge contribution to Cancer Research UK’s work over the years and we are incredibly grateful to Bellway North East Division for hosting this charity golf event.

“Cancer Research UK has made enormous progress in the fight against the disease.