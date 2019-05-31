Housing association to launch new fund

A new charitable fund is being created to support people and communities.

North East housing association Bernicia – its head office is in Ashington – has pledged £1million to create the Bernicia Foundation, due to go live in the autumn.

It will encourage projects and initiatives that deliver real and lasting community benefit and support inspirational individuals to achieve their ambitions.

John Holmes, chair at Bernicia, said: “We recognise the important role and opportunity we have to support our wider communities.

“We are inspired daily by the creativity and determination of people across our region to support one another, and we want to do all that we can to help.

“The Bernicia Foundation will be an exciting opportunity for us to award grants and bursaries to individuals and organisations committed to delivering real community benefits, such as tackling loneliness, accessing employment opportunities or supporting young talent to flourish.”

A website and campaign will support the launch, where people can find out more about how to apply for funding and the criteria to determine eligibility for a grant.